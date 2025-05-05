Alejandra details Richard Gere and her plans to move back to the United States

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are not going to be away forever.

Six months after the couple-who tied the knot in 2018-relocated to Spain with sons Alexander, 6, James, 5, and her son Albert, 11, with ex Govind Friedland, the Spanish publicist teased their future plans to move back to the United States.

“For a few years [we’ll live in Spain], and then come back,” Alejandra, 42, told the Daily Mail in an April 23 interview. “But we’re always coming back. We’ll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here.”

Alejandra’s confirmation that she and the Pretty Woman star-also dad to Homer, 25, with ex Carey Lowell-comes six months after he detailed the plans to spend some time abroad. “My wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here, so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid,” Richard explained during a Novemberappearance on The Tonight Show. “Of course, I’ll be back!”

And while the decision was made with Alejandra’s family in mind, Richard also noted that their kids would thrive in the new environment.

“Our kids are bilingual,” he explained, “so they’ll flourish.”

As for Richard, he also expressed excitement toward the change of pace.

“Going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure,” the 75-year-old told Vanity Fair Spain last year. “I have never lived full-time outside the United States. And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture.”

Indeed, the Unfaithful alum teased that Alejandra was already planning to become the matriarch of her family once they relocated.

“Her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that altogether, and the grandmother passed away about a year and a half ago, two years ago,” he explained. “So my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family. She’s already planning for, you know, 35 people for Sunday lunches.