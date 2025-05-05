Gigi makes her relationship official with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has finally made her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official. Taking to Instagram on May 3, the American supermodel and TV personality posted a set of photographs from her 30th birthday, which was on April 23.

Notably, the carousel featured a picture of Hadid kissing Copper, an acclaimed American actor and filmmaker and her boyfriend of one year, in front of her giant, three-tier chocolate birthday cake.

Cupping the Limitless actor’s face in her hand, the model can be seen wearing a white top and tied her tresses slicked-back bun.

Hadid also scribbled a long caption under her post that read, “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low – for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

“So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade,” she concluded.

For the unversed, the couple were first romantically linked after they were caught dining together at Via Carota in New York City’s West Village in early October 2023 and their relationship has kept growing since then.

It is pertinent to mention that before her relationship with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dated Zayn Malik for six years and welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020 before parting ways in 2021.