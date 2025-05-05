Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, May 05, 2025


Airyn reacts to support amid coming out journey

Airyn De Niro is feeling the love. After Robert De Niro and ex Toukie Smith’s daughter detailed her journey coming out as a transgender woman, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she’s received. “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive,” the 29-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story April 30. “I’m not used to all these eyes on me.” Describing herself as “literally just a girl with a phone,” she admitted that it’s been hard keeping up with the slew of encouraging messages, but she couldn’t be happier to put a spotlight on representation. “I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” Airyn told Them in an interview published April 29. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin.” It hasn’t been easy for Airyn, who had a difficult time navigating her racial identity, sexuality and gender growing up. “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough,” she recalled. “Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’

Submit a Comment