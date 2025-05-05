Airyn reacts to support amid coming out journey

Airyn De Niro is feeling the love. After Robert De Niro and ex Toukie Smith’s daughter detailed her journey coming out as a transgender woman, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she’s received. “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive,” the 29-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story April 30. “I’m not used to all these eyes on me.” Describing herself as “literally just a girl with a phone,” she admitted that it’s been hard keeping up with the slew of encouraging messages, but she couldn’t be happier to put a spotlight on representation. “I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” Airyn told Them in an interview published April 29. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin.” It hasn’t been easy for Airyn, who had a difficult time navigating her racial identity, sexuality and gender growing up. “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough,” she recalled. “Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’