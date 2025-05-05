What About the People?

In a country where an honest living barely pays the bills, the federal cabinet just got a 140% raise. Let that sink in.

From Rs218,000 to a jaw-dropping Rs519,000 a month, that too, effective retroactively from January 1st, 2025. This is not just tone-deaf. This is galling. And it comes at a time when the state claims it can’t afford to raise the minimum wage beyond Rs32,000, when pensioners are still waiting on adjustments that match inflation, and when dozens of state-run hospitals are operating on life support.

This isn’t the first time lawmakers have quietly padded their own pockets while the rest of the country is asked to “tighten belts.” In 2022, a similar increase for MNAs triggered backlash, but no reform. No oversight body was formed. No metrics were introduced. Just silence until this latest hike dropped like a brick in the middle of a food crisis.

Here’s the problem: there is no performance audit, no linkage to public service outcomes, no evaluation of whether a minister met key policy goals or managed their department responsibly. It’s a blank cheque. And the people are footing the bill.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, nearly 39% of households reported reducing food intake due to rising costs this year. Nearly 70% of Pakistanis believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Against that backdrop, this raise is morally bankrupt.

Even if the hike were justified (which it isn’t), the method is indefensible. Why backdate it? Why sneak it in at a time when media attention is low and people are too preoccupied with the border dispute to protest?

There’s a deeper danger here. Moves like this set a precedent: not just in pay scales but in the public psyche. It signals that public office is a means to personal enrichment, not public service. It widens the trust deficit, and that deficit is far costlier than any pay raise.

What Pakistan needs isn’t just fiscal discipline but moral clarity. Ministers are entitled to fair compensation, yes, but not in a vacuum. Not while the education budget gets slashed. Not while Rescue 1122 goes underfunded. Not while young doctors are protesting for months of unpaid salaries.

We’ve long needed a permanent, independent remuneration commission–something that links public officials’ pay to deliverables, fiscal health, and international norms. Until then, any raise should be publicly debated, not rubber-stamped.

The real scandal here isn’t just the money. It’s the message.

And Pakistanis are listening. *