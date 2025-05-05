The Scholar’s Dilemma

The phrase “publish or perish” has piqued the curiosity of scholars, researchers, and professionals all across the globe for many years. Publication of peer-reviewed papers, online access to conference proceedings, and published book chapters have all been used as metrics for success. There is a lot of research coming out of universities, but not all of it gets published, especially in journals that aren’t searchable. We hear time and time again that academics should be making a bigger splash with their research, but how do we define “impact” in the modern academic world? How many times has your published study been cited? How much money can your name and profile bring in for research? Is it the frequency with which you discuss your field of study in public speeches and presentations? Is it the amount of time you spend serving on various boards, committees, and working groups?

Despite the fact that publishing is still a fundamental component of academic careers, it is also a sign of validation and survival at most institutions for promotion and relevance. Whether you’re just starting out as a lecturer or are far into your academic career, scholarly publication is an important way to showcase your knowledge, establish your credibility, and reach promotion requirements at your school. “Visible or vanish” is a powerful idea that has arisen in today’s information-saturated, hyper-connected world. What counts more than what you publish is the audience for it, how they interact with it, and how much they spread it. Quality, impact, relevancy, and the publication venue of your content are more important factors in modern times. Scopus, Web of Science, Chartered Association of Business Schools, Science Citation Index Expanded, Social Sciences Citation Index, Directory of Open Access Journals, and many more places a premium on articles published in high-impact journals around the world. Academic publishing ought to primarily serve the purpose of expanding human understanding, and not only to satisfy promotional needs or institutional mandates. According to the author, academic publishing serves as a means for researchers to develop a personal academic brand, get exposure on a global scale, and mark significant professional achievements.

Even while academics no longer serve as gatekeepers, this has opened the door for predatory publications that target academics seeking promotions. Tell me about predatory journals. Academic journals that do not adhere to appropriate peer-review standards, editorial processes, or have acknowledged indexation are considered fraudulent or unethical. Money, money, and more money; they could care less about ethics or principles. The academic career of a researcher with a global perspective might be severely damaged by predatory publications that put profit before quality. Even for journals sponsored by university departments, or “institution-based journals,” indexation is an important consideration. Academic advancement is still based on publications, but the quality and venue of those publications are more important than ever. Researchers in today’s highly competitive, multidisciplinary, and globally interconnected academic landscape need to do more than just generate high-quality work; they need to strategically place it for maximum exposure and impact.

There are two primary functions for academics and researchers in publishing: first, to conduct research, and second, to disseminate that research. This article focusses on the second function. Because our study is important, it has to be read, referenced, and spoken about; otherwise, no one will pay attention to it. Unexpectedly, platforms such as TikTok, Google Scholar, LinkedIn, ResearchGate, Facebook groups, and Twitter (now X) have become focal points. Public lectures and interesting internet postings allow researchers to share their findings with an audience outside of academia, thereby increasing the impact of their study. More quickly than a string of obscure journal publications, a widely read and referenced work may catapult careers. Accordingly, a high-quality, widely-read publication is necessary for both relevance and worldwide standards. Nowadays, being visible implies having your work published and recognized. This helps scholars engage with a larger academic community across the world. Beyond the researcher’s local vicinity, it may also improve funding and job opportunities. Properly published work has the capacity to impact change both inside of and outside of academia, for example, policy or professional practice. This may increase knowledge of topics like inequality and climate change, among others. With millions of publications appearing annually there is a high chance that great research might not be missed unless actively sought after. Good exposure will also raise the chances of invitations to collaborate, make keynote speeches, provide advice to, and even change careers from academics into other areas. Therefore, it is now important to set up a strong online presence with care. Furthermore, it may satisfy an extremely intimate desire. Remember however that academic publication is a reciprocal process. Increased scrutiny, discussion, and debate should be encouraged and welcomed, and visibility facilitates that. The research that is publicly available is more likely to affect people’s perception, business behavior, as well as legislation.

Academics, researchers and scholars clearly cannot afford to forget to adapt to this changing environment. One’s level of visibility directly impacts one’s academic career, the impact of one’s research, and one’s capacity to get one’s work to a wider audience. This may allow for gaining more recognition in worldwide research collaborations, financial support, and audience. In today’s academic world, simply publishing research is not enough: Researchers have to create a blog to make their research visible; they have to contact the press and actively promote their research; they need to have a strong internet presence; and, in a nutshell, they should be ‘involved’, not only ‘active’. While academics have a lot of demand on academics to publish on a more frequent and faster basis, considering the real motive may not only help them have purpose over performance but ensure that their work is noticed and distinguished. Being consistent, intelligent and with purpose while publishing is key. Most of the changes that have occurred in the management, transmission, processing, sharing, and preservation of research data in the modern technology age relate to research data protection. Let my comrades, therefore, be the leaders in thinking. Social media should be considered a high priority because of its possibility to boost profile and spread information about research. We are in the age of visible or disappearing and come on in anyways, best of luck!

The writer is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University, Islamabad.