Betrayal by Terrorists

In a devastating trend that continues to haunt Balochistan, innocent citizens are being systematically trapped, exploited, and eliminated by a deadly nexus of terrorist organizations like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), violent separatist groups, and complicit feudal sardars. Operating under the facade of nationalism and ethnic rights, these violent factions lure young Baloch men and women with false promises of empowerment, justice, and freedom. They cynically exploit the deep socio-economic deprivation across the province, convincing vulnerable individuals to join their “cause” – only to later subject many of them to forced disappearances, brutal killings, or dangerous suicide missions. The very slogans of Baloch rights and nationalism are twisted by these groups to betray the Baloch people.

Credible reports reveal that the BLA and similar outfits have intensified recruitment by targeting impoverished laborers, unemployed youth, and even students. Under the guise of fighting for Baloch “freedom,” they prey on frustration and poverty. According to Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department, the BLA has been strategically using minors to transport weapons and conduct militant activities, exploiting financially vulnerable children by offering cash incentives up to Rs50,000 to do their bidding. Teenagers, lured by as little as a few months’ wages, are manipulated into joining militant camps. Former recruits who escaped have revealed how they were misled into believing they were supporting a legitimate activist struggle, only to be trained for violent missions against civilians and Pakistani institutions. These heartbreaking testimonies show how impressionable youth are turned into pawns for sinister agendas.

This violent campaign has escalated dangerously in recent times. By late 2024, separatist terrorism in Balochistan surged to unprecedented levels. In November alone, BLA militants carried out 12 deadly attacks, claiming 45 lives, exceeding even the death toll inflicted by the Pakistani Taliban during that period. One particularly horrific episode occurred in March 2025, when BLA insurgents hijacked the Jaffar Express train. Over 450 ordinary travelers-men, women, children-were held hostage for over a day, many cruelly used as human shields. Our security forces launched a daring rescue to free the train. In the deadly standoff that followed, all 33 BLA attackers were eliminated and 354 hostages were safely rescued, though tragically 21 innocent passengers and several security personnel lost their lives. The militants had issued outrageous ultimatums and were prepared to massacre civilians to make their point. Pakistan’s Parliament unanimously condemned this heinous attack, and the Prime Minister rightly declared that the terrorists had been “sent to hell” for their crimes. This tragedy became a watershed moment, proving that the nation will stop at nothing to protect its citizens and defeat the architects of terror.

The future of Balochistan belongs to its brave and patriotic people, not to those who seek to enslave or terrorize them.

The suffering of Baloch people, however, is inflicted not only by militants but also by powerful feudal lords who act with impunity. In parts of Balochistan, certain sardars operate as virtual warlords, maintaining illegal private jails where they detain, torture, and even kill those who dare to resist. In a notorious recent case, police raided the private dungeon of a sardar in Barkhan district and rescued captives, including women and children, kept in deplorable conditions. The brutal murder of a Baloch mother and her two sons, illegally detained by a tribal leader, exposed the deep-seated lawlessness that extremist groups exploit to fuel further chaos. Seizing the opportunity, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan shamelessly tried to capitalize on public anger, circulating an inflammatory video in late February 2023, calling for an anti-state jihad among disillusioned Baloch youth. But these enemies of Pakistan, whether BLA or TTP, will find no lasting foothold. The Baloch people have seen through their lies. They know the so-called “defenders” of Baloch rights are merchants of death and misery.

The Pakistani state, meanwhile, has responded with determination, compassion, and resolve. As a member of the Senate of Pakistan from Balochistan, I am proud to have moved a bill banning the operation of private jails by local sardars-a bill that was passed with the full support of the Senate. This legislative victory sends a clear message: the state will no longer allow any individual, no matter how powerful, to enslave or terrorize citizens under the shadow of tribal privilege. At the same time, Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies have intensified counterterrorism operations across Balochistan. In recent months, intelligence-based operations have neutralized dozens of militants, destroyed terrorist hideouts, and disrupted their supply networks. In a single operation in Kacchi district, security forces eliminated 27 terrorists, striking a heavy blow against the BLA’s infrastructure. Such operations, backed by precise intelligence and supported wholeheartedly by the people, have shattered the myth of militant invincibility.

Parallel to security measures, Pakistan has focused on rehabilitation, development, and empowerment to ensure long-term peace. Former militants who surrender are given a chance at redemption, welcomed back into society through job programs, education initiatives, and vocational training. The state recognizes that enduring peace in Balochistan can only be achieved by winning hearts and minds. At a landmark ceremony in Quetta, nearly 500 former rebels laid down their arms, pledging loyalty to the state, with the Chief Minister himself promising employment and integration opportunities. This spirit of forgiveness and national unity stands in sharp contrast to the hatred spread by separatists.

Massive development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are transforming the province. The Gwadar Port is now a symbol of opportunity, bringing economic prosperity to a long-neglected region. New highways, such as the Quetta-Zhob and Khuzdar-Basima roads, are linking remote areas to national markets. The nearly completed Gwadar International Airport promises to connect Balochistan to the world. Alongside infrastructure, education initiatives have been launched, scholarship quotas for Baloch students have increased, and cadet colleges and technical institutes are being established to uplift the youth. Dams, energy projects, and healthcare reforms further aim to eliminate the deprivation that extremists once exploited.

Every bullet fired by our soldiers, every law passed by our Parliament, and every school built in a distant Baloch village is a declaration that Pakistan stands unwaveringly with its Baloch brothers and sisters. Despite the tragedies and sacrifices, there is a new dawn breaking in Balochistan. Schools in Makran are filled with children eager to learn, not with hate but with hope. Highways from Gwadar to Khuzdar hum with commerce, not conflict. Young Baloch men and women are joining the army, the civil service, and the private sector, determined to write their own success stories.

The state of Pakistan is investing in and embracing Balochistan like never before, and the vast majority of Baloch citizens are responding by rejecting militancy and standing with the law. Together, with unity of purpose and faith in our country, we will reclaim Balochistan’s true identity: proud, resilient, and loyal. Inshallah, with the continued grace of Almighty Allah and the steadfast support of the nation, peace will prevail. The so-called champions of Baloch rights who brought only death will find no place to hide. The future of Balochistan belongs to its brave and patriotic people, not to those who seek to enslave or terrorize them. Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is Chairperson (Human Rights Functional committee, Senate)