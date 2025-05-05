Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power, says CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised that Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power and will continue to uphold its commitment to regional and global peace.

During an interview with a private TV channel, CM Murad paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying that he made Pakistan a nuclear-capable nation. “Despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan has always advocated peace,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling baseless and false allegations against Pakistan regarding the recent Pahalgam incident.

He asserted that no responsible nation should even contemplate nuclear warfare, calling such rhetoric dangerous and irresponsible.

“After the Pahalgam drama, Pakistan extended an offer for transparent investigation, and now India has fallen into its own trap,” he remarked.

“India is out of options and is failing to find a face-saving exit. Its propaganda has collapsed.”

The CM also praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, noting that the Deputy Prime Minister had effectively presented Pakistan’s stance to the international community.

He commended Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving a clear and firm response to India, stating that “India has resorted to such tactics in the past, but this time its attempts have failed.”

Talking on the Indus Waters Treaty, Murad stressed that India cannot unilaterally suspend the agreement. “If India attempts to cut off Pakistan’s water, it will be considered an act of war,” he warned.

The chief minister further highlighted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s role in resolving inter-provincial water disputes, saying: “Thanks to Bilawal’s efforts, water-related issues among provinces have now been settled.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position, the Chief Minister said, “We are a peace-loving nation, but we also know how to defend our homeland.

The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. Whenever the country has faced a crisis, the people have always stood firm.”

The chief minister added that a session of the National Assembly has been scheduled for tomorrow, in which all political parties are expected to demonstrate national unity.