Karachi likely to receive rain today, says PMD

Karachi could experience isolated dust and thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Monday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

The PMD has predicted that a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

Weather was expected to remain “hot and humid with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain on [Monday] evening,” in Karachi, according to the PMD’s forecast.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms and rain in the outskirts of Karachi in the evening.

Dust storms and thunderstorm-related rain are likely at isolated places in Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Nosheroferoz, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts today, the PMD said.

Its advisory said that windstorms, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” the PMD added.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of potential landslides in Murree and Galiyat due to forecasted heavy rain, urging citizens to take necessary precautions, reported Associated Press of Pakistan.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday, turning the weather chilly.

The PDMA had issued a rain alert earlier this week, warning of strong storms and heavy rainfall until May 4, with a forecast indicating a high likelihood of lightning strikes.

“Tourists visiting Murree have been advised to take caution and monitor weather conditions,” a PDMA Punjab spokesperson said while talking to a private news channel, said the report.

He further asked them to avoid unnecessary travel during the unpredictable weather.

“Tourists [should] strictly adhere to safety guidelines and follow instructions from the local authorities. Residents have been advised to avoid being in open areas to minimise risks,” the report read.

“The PDMA recommends that citizens follow disaster management plans and guidelines. Citizens are encouraged to stay alert and follow PDMA’s advisories to stay safe.”

On Friday, the PDMA announced that two people had died and 24 others were injured due to windstorms and rain in different cities of Punjab. In the event of a disaster, citizens have been advised to call 1129 for assistance.