Experts urge shift from statistics to solutions in budget planning

A pre-budget seminar jointly organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the Business Forum of Azad Jammu and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan emphasized the urgent need for a shift in budgetary focus from traditional income-expense statements to the development of sectors that can directly uplift the income and living standards of the common man.

The seminar, held at UAJK’s City Campus, brought together economic experts, business leaders, civil society representatives, and media professionals who stressed that aligning fiscal planning with grassroots realities is essential for leading the region toward self-reliance.

In his presidential address, UAJK Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari expressed gratitude to the Business Forum for initiating a tradition of holding pre-budget dialogues. He remarked, “A national budget is not merely a financial document, but a reflection of the aspirations and economic needs of its people. It must incorporate insights not only from economists and policymakers but also from educationists and professionals across sectors.” Highlighting the financial challenges faced by public universities in the region, he urged the government to allocate sufficient resources for higher education in the upcoming 2025-26 budget and include university proposals as part of the final budget draft.

President of the Business Forum AJK & GB, Sardar Imran Aziz, shared that the Forum is conducting pre-budget seminars across all districts of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, collecting input from the media, civil society, businesses, and policy experts to present to the government. “Only a participatory budget, shaped by ground realities, can bring meaningful change to the life of a common citizen,” he said.

Syeda Asma Andrabi, Coordinator to the Prime Minister for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighted a $600 million project launched by the AJK government in collaboration with UNICEF. The initiative targets capacity building, service delivery, and digital governance across six key departments. She cautioned against overreliance on federal funding from Pakistan and emphasized the need to reframe local strategies to address pressing challenges like food security, climate change, and solid waste management. She further requested universities to provide master trainers to assist in training government departments for achieving the SDGs.

Former Secretary to the Government, Khawaja Ahsan, appreciated the Forum’s efforts, stressing that public engagement in the budget-making process is vital for building a transparent and effective fiscal framework.

Prof. Dr. Samina Sabir, Director of the Kashmir Institute of Economics, UAJK, recommended allocating specific funds in the upcoming budget for digitization and automation of all departments to enhance transparency and governance through ICT. She pointed out the dire need for reliable economic data for effective policy formulation and resource allocation.

Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone and Dr. Atiq ur Rehman of UAJK proposed that the federal and AJK governments prepare budgets in consultation with public representatives and reduce reliance on the State Bank, to prioritize public welfare projects. They also urged investment in hydro resources, tourism, and human resource development in IT to create sustainable revenue streams for the region.

Senior journalists Imtiaz Awan and Basharat Mughal, representing the media community, appreciated the inclusivity of the seminar and highlighted the need to prioritize rural development in the budget. With over 83% of AJK’s population living in rural areas, they emphasized delivering essential services at the grassroots level to ease the pressure on urban centers. They also called for skill development among youth and environmental protection as key strategies for long-term human development.

Representing business community, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, civil society leaders Faisal Jameel Kashmiri, Shahid Awan of the Consumer Rights Association, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ehtesham of the Chamber of Commerce, and PhD scholar Syed Ali Abidi Hamdani, among others, proposed leveraging the region’s natural herbs and mineral resources through a transparent mechanism to boost state revenues. They also advocated simplifying the NOC process for foreign tourists to enhance tourism.

Kashif Jameel, Secretary General of the Business Forum, highlighted the Forum’s contributions in promoting micro-level economic activities, noting increased local interest in agriculture, horticulture, and apiculture. “Such initiatives are helping improve both individual livelihoods and the state’s economic resilience,” he said.