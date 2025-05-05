SU spokesman says no truth to claims about closure of campuses

The University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro has categorically denied the authenticity of a fake notification circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the University and its campuses will remain closed on Monday, May 5, 2025, due to regional security concerns.

The spokesperson for the University clarified on Sunday that no such notification has been issued by the competent authority and the document in circulation is completely fake and fabricated.

“The University of Sindh and all its campuses, including the main campus at Jamshoro, will remain open as usual on Monday and beyond”, the spokesman said.

He advised the students, faculty and staff to disregard the fake notice and continue with their regular academic and administrative activities.

He said that all official notifications were being shared only through the university’s official website, Facebook account and verified communication channels.

Separately, Sindh Madressatul islam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has been invited as the guest of honour by the Istanbul University, Turkiye to address at a special symposium commemorating the 100th death anniversary of Abdul Rahman Peshawari on May 5 and 6 at the Istanbul University.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai left for the Turkiye visit. This commemorative program is being organized by the Istanbul University in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, Embassy of Republic of Turkiye, Islamabad and education Consular Office of Turkiye, Islamabad, at Istanbul University.

Through this program the Turkiye-Pakistan solidarity is also being celebrated. Abdul Rahman Peshawari had supported the Ottoman Empire. Then he had joined Turkish military and became a spiritual brother to Rauf Orbay and a colleague to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, serving with him and others in the Independence War.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai besides Abdul Rahman Peshawari, shall talk on the relationship of founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi with Turkiye, the role of Sindh in the Khilafat Movement and friendly relations of Pakistan and Turkiye.