Pakistan, Oman agree to cooperate in fight against drug trafficking

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Muscat on a one-day official visit to discuss enhanced cooperation with Oman in combating drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Upon arrival at the airport, Naqvi was welcomed by senior officials from Oman’s Ministry of Interior, including Secretary Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, and other dignitaries.

In a meeting with Secretary al-Busaidi, Naqvi expressed Pakistan’s intent to expand cooperation with Oman in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking initiatives.

Al-Busaidi welcomed Naqvi warmly and acknowledged the importance of bilateral coordination.

Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to meet other senior officials in Oman during his stay. The meetings are expected to address the regional situation, with Naqvi briefing Omani authorities on Pakistan’s position on current developments.