Minister visits fire-hit villages in Khadain, assures victims of govt support

Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, visited the fire-affected villages of Haji Ali Bux Manchari and Abbas Machhi in the Khadain area of Jhimpir, where a storm-triggered fire broke out late last night, destroying several homes and valuable belongings. During his visit, Minister Shirazi assessed the damage and met with affected families, expressing deep sorrow over the losses. Speaking to the media, he said the local villagers are hardworking fishermen who depend on nearby lakes and rivers for their livelihood. He added that as soon as the incident was reported, fire brigades were promptly dispatched and succeeded in containing the blaze. Minister Shirazi assured the victims of full assistance from the Sindh government and instructed the district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner and relevant officers, to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation. He emphasized that the government stands with the people in this time of distress and will take every necessary step for their recovery.