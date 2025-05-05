DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims

Pakistan Hajj Mission Director General Abdul Wahab Somro said on Sunday that Pakistani pilgrims continue to arrive in Madinah Munawwarah as per schedule, thanks to seamless flight operations and exceptional arrangements by Saudi authorities, relevant departments and the mission.

The Director General (DG) of Pakistan’s Hajj Mission while in an interview with Radio Pakistan’s program assured that pilgrims will enjoy a seamless journey, pledging to provide the best possible services for Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for them. The Pakistan Hajj Mission, in close collaboration with Saudi authorities has undertaken meticulous planning to ensure seamless facilitation for pilgrims throughout their entire journey, he added.

The DG highlighted significant upgrades in facilities under the Government Hajj Scheme this year, noting the continuation of the popular Short Hajj package, which was introduced last year and has proven to be a success. “Pilgrims can now select accommodations tailored to their needs, with options for two-bed and three-bed rooms, especially designed to cater the need of family requirements,” according to the DG.

The Hajj Mission has secured around 93,000 beds for Pakistani pilgrims, with notable amenities including sofa beds and personal storage shelves in Mina, a first in Pakistan’s Hajj history, as highlighted by Abdul Wahab Soomro, enhancing pilgrims’ comfort and convenience. The government has prioritized value-added services for pilgrims, leveraging modern technology, including mobile applications to enhance their experience, he added.

This focus on innovation has improved services and efforts to ensure smooth flights for pilgrims continue, further streamlining their journey, he mentioned. Meanwhile, Pakistani pilgrims are leveraging technology to enhance their spiritual experience, offering Nawafil at the esteemed Riaz-ul-Jannah through the Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk App, while the authorities continue to ensure seamless travel arrangements, with smooth flights remaining a top priority for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims.