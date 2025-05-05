47 taken into custody during 468 combing operations across Punjab

Punjab Police’s intelligence-based search, sweep, and combing operations are ongoing across the province, including Lahore. In the last 24 hours, 468 combing operations were conducted, 15,500 suspected individuals were checked, and 47 suspicious persons were taken into custody.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 41 search and sweep operations were carried out, during which 3,368 individuals were questioned and 4 suspects were arrested.

Additionally, 137 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes, 74 court absconders, and 45 habitual criminals were arrested. A large number of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects.

During the actions against criminals, 9 offenders were neutralized, and 2 were injured.

IG Punjab said that search and combing operations against criminals involved in serious offenses should be further intensified. He said that mock exercises by Punjab Police are also ongoing to counter terrorists and criminal elements. Teams from Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122, and other law enforcement agencies are participating in these mock exercises.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police remained on high alert during Christian worship and prayer services held in churches across the province, including Lahore.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had issued instructions to RPOs and DPOs to enhance security arrangements at churches. IG Punjab said that supervisory officers must personally inspect the security measures at churches and other important locations.

Additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches. Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Teams must ensure effective patrolling around churches.

Police officers and personnel deployed on duty should remain highly alert and keep a close watch on suspicious elements. Search and sweep operations around churches, Christian communities, and sensitive locations must be continued. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that religious scholars, the Christian community, and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.

Separately, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar’s mission , to provide shelter to the families of police martyrs is underway uninterruptedly, In continuation of this mission, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to distribute apartment files to the families of 20 police martyrs.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that the families of police martyrs will be provided with residential apartments in Lahore and Islamabad. The construction of these apartments is progressing rapidly, and upon completion, they will be available for the martyrs’ families to reside in.

For the construction of homes for the families of 9 martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017, additional cheques worth Rs. 4.5 million were also distributed. Each of the 9 martyr families received cheques of Rs. 500,000.

IG Punjab said that residential plots have already been provided to the families of 701 martyrs of Punjab Police who laid down their lives before 2017. Punjab Police has provided Rs. 61 million from its own resources for the construction of houses on these plots.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police martyrs are honored for their unmatched sacrifices. Police martyrs are our pride, and addressing the challenges faced by their families is a top priority.

Foreign scholarships are being provided for higher education of the martyrs’ children, and agreements have been made with renowned educational institutions for quality education. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad, DIG Welfare & Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, and AIG Welfare Abdul Rahim Shirazi, along with senior officers, attended the ceremony.