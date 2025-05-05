Belgian delegation explores strategic collaboration with the ICCI

A high-level Belgian business delegation representing thirteen innovative companies visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a constructive meeting with Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui. The delegation led by Brat Van Loon included prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders from sectors including construction, IT, law, logistics, interior design, and engineering.

Notable representatives included Joël Eyckens (EGD), Koen Goossens (Goossens Metaal), Erwin Jacobs (Schreurs Project), Stijn Derison (Tricore), Sabrina Fiorelli (PAQT), Peter Marres (Marres), Yvan Vangerven (Jansen Doe Het Zelf), Youri Aerts (Fruit at Work), Wilfried Nackom (Plastron), Roel Bonner (Atelier Biesmans), Renilde Colla (Studiebureau Heedfeld) and Kristine Poels (La Squadra).

During the meeting, both sides shared insights into their respective markets and discussed potential collaborations in infrastructure development, technology services, construction, value addition, and more. Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui appreciated the visit and emphasized the growing investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in sectors aligned with the expertise of the visiting firms.

The ICCI SVP also highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that support innovation, knowledge exchange, and economic growth.

The Belgian delegates expressed keen interest in establishing long-term partnerships and exploring joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

This interaction marks a significant step towards strengthening Belgium-Pakistan business relations, encouraging mutual investment, and opening doors for collaboration across diverse industries. Executive member Imran Siddiqui Shahid Zafar also attended the meeting., ICCI members Ch. Mohammad Ali and Shahid Zafar also attended the meeting.