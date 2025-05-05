Rain magic at Mahodand Lake enchants tourists in scenic valley of Upper Swat

As rain unfurls its charm across the snow-kissed peaks of Upper Kalam, Mahodand lake– nestled in the heart of Osho Valley– has transformed into a breathtaking spectacle of nature, pulling in a surge of eager domestic tourists from across Pakistan, especially on weekend.

Cradled at an altitude of 9,400 feet and stretching over two kilometres, Mahodand lake is witnessing a vibrant revival after rain lashed the upper parts of Swat.

A delicate dance between sunlight and snowfall has blanketed the lake in a magical blend of bluish-white waters, lush greenery, and vibrant floral blooms.

Families and adventurers, lured by the promise of serenity and scenic grandeur, are arriving in droves to experience its unique seasonal beauty.

“I came to Mahudhand lake with my family after 10 years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and snowfall,” said Samad Khan, a tourist of Peshawar.

“Every snowdrop adds to the magic, enhancing the lush surroundings and the lake’s emerald glow,” he said, savoring a freshly grilled trout as his children played nearby.

Mahodand’s growing appeal lies not just in its picturesque allure but also in its accessibility. The development of the Swat Motorway and improved local infrastructure have significantly shortened travel times and made the area more approachable for tourists from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a bid to further promote sustainable tourism, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its Tourism and Culture Authority has introduced a range of initiatives under its Ecotourism Development Project (ETP).

These include the installation of over a dozen eco-friendly camping pods across popular destinations such as Mahodand, Gabeen Jabba, Sharan, and Chitral, providing affordable lodging options ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per night far less than commercial hotel rates.

“Our camping pods come equipped with two to four beds, bathrooms, small kitchens, and round-the-clock security managed by the Tourism Police,” said spokesman for the Tourism and Culture Authority.

The tourism force, trained in multiple languages including English, ensures both security and comfort for tourists, further aided by a dedicated ‘Tourist Safety App’.

In tandem with these measures, the government is also investing in developing lesser-known waterfalls and jeep tracks in Haripur, Abbottabad, Dir, and Swat to ease the tourist burden on well-established spots like Malam Jabba, Galiyat, and Naran.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the Tourism Authority, highlighted the development of scenic sites such as Lamchar and Sajkot waterfalls, alongwith new jeepable tracks aimed at diversifying tourist access.

Meanwhile, the ambitious Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs)-in collaboration with the World Bank-promise long-term growth. Zones in Mankiyal, Ghanool, Madaklasht, and Thandiyani are expected to generate $2.8 billion in investment and create 200,000 jobs.

Projects like the Dir-Madaklasht cable car and restoration of colonial-era trails further aim to enhance the province’s tourism appeal.

“The revival of Mahodand Lake is not just a celebration of nature, but also of opportunity,” said Omair Khattak, GM Investment, KP Tourism Authority.

“We’re opening doors for local economies, promoting eco-conscious travel, and showcasing Pakistan’s natural splendour to the world.”

As the summer season progresses, Mahodand Lake stands not only as a serene retreat but as a beacon of Pakistan’s blossoming tourism potential, a perfect blend of nature, culture, and careful planning.