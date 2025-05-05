Two more bodies of Libya boat tragedy victims arrive in Lahore

Two more bodies of Pakistan nationals who lost their lives in a tragic boat accident off the eastern coast of Libya, arrived at Lahore Airport on Sunday, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The incident occurred during the night between April 12 and 13, when a migrant boat capsized near Libya’s eastern shoreline.

The accident was the latest in a series of mishaps over the past few years in which hundreds of Pakistanis were killed in the Medi­ter­ranean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean while trying to reach Europe from Africa.

The victims were identified as Sufyan and Nadeem Ahmed, residents of Gujranwala, APP reported.

State Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Hussain and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Imran Javed received the bodies at the Lahore Airport cargo department. Later, the bodies were handed over to the grieving families. Prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain expressed deep sorrow and grief and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

He said, “We are making strict laws against those who play with the lives of people. Some culprits had been arrested while the rest have yet to be caught.”

Last month, the bodies of six people who died in the boat tragedy arrived in three districts of the Gujranwala division.

The victims whose bodies arrived included a couple belonging to Sialkot.

The Federal Investigation Agency, Gujranwala Zone, also launched at least three different inquiries into the death of the Pakistani nationals in the boat capsizing.