Expert speaks on how structural biology reveals the root cause of disease

Dr. Anam Nayab, A US-based Pakistani research scholar has shared her insights on how the study of proteins is crucial for understanding the underlying cause of the disease.

Dr. Anam Nayab is a registered Pharmacist in Pakistan. With a deep interest in understanding the molecular underpinnings of human diseases. She advanced her career by obtaining a PhD in Structural Biology and has years of hands on research experience. Dr. Nayab is devoted to uncovering how the proteins when misfolded or mutated can lead to devastating disorders including intellectual disabilities, rare genetic syndromes and cardio metabolic diseases.

“Proteins are the key functional components of the body, and their function depends heavily on their structure. Many diseases are caused by malfunctioning proteins, malfunctioning proteins” She explained. By determining their three dimensional structures, we can understand how these proteins are supposed to work and what goes wrong in conditions like cancer, Alzheimer’s, cystic fibrosis, or heart diseases, Dr. Nayab emphasized that structural biology allows scientists to predict how specific genetic mutations affect protein function, thus helping to link mutations to disease risk. These structural insights also enable the development of better diagnostic tools, capable of detecting certain disorders early even before clinical symptoms appear.

Currently a Research Scholar at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Dr. Nayab is investigating the proteins involved in cardiometabolic diseases. Her approach includes using cutting edge structural techniques including X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy and Cryo-Electronmicroscopy(Cryo-EM). She has authored several peer-reviewed publications, contributing valuable knowledge to the global scientific community.

“Through this work, I have been able to pinpoint disease-related regions in proteins linked to gout, heart conditions, and rare genetic disorders,” she said. “By understanding these structures, we pave the way for others to design smarter, more targeted drugs to treat these conditions.”

Beyond her research, Dr. Nayab is passionate about raising awareness of structural biology in Pakistan and beyond. She believes that introducing students to this field can inspire the next generation of scientists and clinicians to tackle health challenges at the molecular level.

“Through education, research dissemination, and collaboration with stakeholders, I am committed to catalyzing real, positive change in patient health,” she noted. She is devoted to unravelling scientific mysteries to continue contributing to a healthier future for all of humanity.