Paramilitaries launch first attack on Port Sudan: army

A drone attack launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a military airport in the city of Port Sudan on Sunday, according to the Sudanese army. It marks the first time RSF attacks have reached the city – the de-facto capital of Sudan’s military-led government – since the conflict between the warring factions erupted two years ago.

Sudanese army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah said the RSF had launched several “suicide drones” at the eastern Red Sea port city, targeting the Osman Digna Air Base, “a goods warehouse and some civilian facilities”.

He said no injuries had been reported but the attack had caused “limited damage”. The RSF has not commented on the incident.

Sudan plunged into conflict in April 2023 when a vicious power struggle broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

At least 150,000 people are estimated to have died in the ensuing civil war, with some 12 million forced to flee their homes.

The United Nations has described the situation in Sudan as the world’s largest and most devastating humanitarian crisis, with over 30 million people in need of aid and millions facing acute food shortages and famine.