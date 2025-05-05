SNGPL disconnects 387 illegal gas connections

Continuing its rigorous crackdown against gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 387 illegal connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. The company has also imposed fines amounting to Rs 4.2 million on gas pilferers.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 124 connections due to illegal gas usage and 2 more for compressor usage, imposing a fine of Rs 1.93 million. In Faisalabad, 43 illegal connections were severed, with Rs 0.47 million recovered in penalties.

The Sheikhupura team disconnected 7 illegal connections and imposed Rs 0.31 million in fines. In Multan, 79 connections were disconnected for illegal gas use and 37 for compressor use.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur team disconnected 10 connections for illegal usage and another 79 for compressor use. In Gujranwala, 1 illegal connection was severed and a Rs 0.25 million fine was imposed. Lastly, the Sahiwal team disconnected 5 illegal connections and imposed Rs 1.26 million in penalties.