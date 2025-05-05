Illegal conversion of agriculture land into urban farmhouses exposed in Lahore

Despite clear directives from the Punjab government and policies of the Board of Revenue regarding the protection of agricultural land, a major land-use violation has surfaced on Sue Asal Road near Raiwind. Over 600 kanals of agricultural land have been encircled with boundary walls and repurposed for a housing scheme under the name “Urban Farmhouse.”

According to credible sources, the developers of Urban Farmhouse have not only laid out internal roads but also expedited construction and sale of plots. Farmhouses of 4, 6, and 8 kanals are being openly marketed at staggering prices of Rs. 26 million, Rs. 33.9 million, and Rs. 52 million respectively.

Surprisingly, only a few days ago, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), under the direction of DG Tahir Farooq, conducted an operation against this scheme. The LDA’s CMP (Chief Metropolitan Planning) Wing had officially declared the project illegal and in violation of existing laws. However, within days of the operation, the developers resumed construction activities, completed internal roads, and even installed power transformers-creating a false impression that the project holds legal status.

In response, Chief Metropolitan Officer of the LDA’s CMP Wing, Fasih Qureshi, has issued a stern warning. He emphasized that this project directly violates Punjab’s agricultural land use policy and assured that strict legal action would be initiated soon. He further cautioned the public, stating: “Buyers must verify with LDA before purchasing any property in Urban Farmhouse; otherwise, they will be solely responsible for any loss.” He added that official notices and public awareness campaigns will be launched shortly.