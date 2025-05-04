PTI refuses to attend national security briefing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to skip the government’s scheduled national security briefing. The decision was made during a meeting of PTI’s political committee.

PTI stated that instead of a one-sided briefing, the government should have called an All Parties Conference (APC). The party believes national unity is essential in the current security situation.

PTI also said it has always strongly condemned terrorism. It mentioned Imran Khan’s repeated anti-terror messages from jail as clear proof of their stance.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry are set to brief political parties today. However, PTI stressed it will not participate without broader political consultation.