Karachi tea shops found using contaminated milk and tea leaves

Authorities have found that most tea shops in Karachi are using contaminated milk and tea leaves. The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) tested 127 shops and found that 90% of milk samples and 100% of tea leaves were adulterated.

Officials said harmful chemicals like detergents, carbonates, salt, sugar, and added water were mixed in the milk. Meanwhile, tea leaves were found contaminated with polyphenols, a cheap plant material used to cut costs. This kind of adulteration can affect health and reduce tea quality.

SFA Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui said lab tests were conducted with Karachi University. He added that strict action will be taken against those selling or using these harmful products. The crackdown has been launched in all seven districts of the city.

The inspection covered areas like Clifton, Saddar, Gulshan, SITE, Malir, and more. The findings reveal a serious risk to public health, and the SFA urged citizens to be careful about where they buy their tea. Officials also warned that regular use of such contaminated drinks can cause digestive problems and other health issues.