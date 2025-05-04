India suspends X accounts of Imran Khan, Bilawal Amid Kashmir tensions

India has suspended the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The move follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK, which left 26 tourists dead. India blamed Pakistan for the incident, though Islamabad strongly denied involvement.

This action adds to a wave of digital crackdowns, as India has already blocked several Pakistani media platforms and social media accounts. These steps reflect deepening diplomatic and digital hostilities between the two countries.

Bilawal, in a recent Sky News interview, acknowledged Pakistan’s troubled past with terrorism but emphasized ongoing reforms. He stressed that the country has “learned its lessons” from past mistakes.

India has also restricted numerous Pakistani YouTube channels, including Geo News, ARY News, and Samaa TV. This sweeping media blockade further strains already tense relations between Islamabad and New Delhi.