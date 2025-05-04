Rawalpindi declares emergency as water supply falls short

Rawalpindi has declared a water emergency for the second time this year due to severe water shortages and falling dam levels. The city’s daily demand exceeds supply by 20 million gallons.

WASA reported that Khanpur Dam may last one month, and Rawal Dam could meet needs for only three months. The underground water level has dropped to 650 feet, with little chance of recovery.

Officials blamed rapid population growth, commercial activity, and poor rainfall for the crisis. They plan to take legal action against unnecessary water use.

WASA urged residents to save water immediately. Without rain, Rawalpindi may soon face a serious supply disaster.