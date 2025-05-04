Atif Aslam Revives NFAK Classic with Powerful Tribute

Atif Aslam paid tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by performing Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Awaey on Velo Sound Station. The song features a unique blend of NFAK’s original vocals with Atif’s modern style.

Famous director Bilal Lashari produced the track, merging traditional qawwali with contemporary music. This creative fusion impressed fans and showcased Pakistan’s evolving music scene.

Social media quickly reacted with excitement. Fans praised the collaboration, calling it “a dream come true” and “a historic musical moment.”

This tribute honors Pakistan’s musical heritage while raising the bar for future remakes. Together, Atif, NFAK, and Lashari delivered a masterpiece that won hearts nationwide.

