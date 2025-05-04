French media exposes Modi government’s fake claims on Pahalgam attack

French media has accused the Modi government of spreading false information about the Pahalgam incident. It reported that artificial intelligence was used to link unrelated people to the attack.

According to the report, viral videos and images shared online had no real connection to the Pahalgam event. The individuals shown in these clips were wrongly presented as victims or attackers.

The French media further revealed that old footage of a couple was falsely linked to the dead tourists. Even Indian news channels aired this fake content, worsening the spread of misinformation.

Victims and individuals shown in the videos later appeared on social media to deny the claims. Experts said the lack of credible sources proves the materials were fake, backed by Indian state propaganda.