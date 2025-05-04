Congress leader exposes Modi’s vote appeal in live show

A Congress leader shocked viewers by airing a clip of PM Modi asking for votes during a live TV program. The video showed Modi using recent violence in Pahalgam and the Pulwama attack to gain public support.

Security officials said this exposed Modi’s political plan. The clip revealed how he linked national tragedies with his election campaign. Experts called it a misuse of soldiers’ sacrifice for political gain.

The program’s host, known to support the BJP, failed to defend Modi. The video put BJP leaders and the anchor in a tough spot. Many viewers saw it as a powerful moment of truth.

Political analysts say Modi’s move is part of a dirty game. He stirs public emotions for political benefit. The Congress leader’s move raised serious questions about BJP’s election ethics.