Pakistan says it reacted responsibly despite India’s provocations

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has stated that despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK), Pakistan has responded in a responsible manner.

He said India has failed to provide any evidence linking Pakistan to the incident and is instead trying to falsely associate Pakistan with the Pahalgam event.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office media wing, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu met with the Prime Minister at the PM House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and recalled his recent visit to Ankara on April 22, 2025, where the two leaders discussed advancing Pak-Turkey relations in various sectors.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdo?an for his support to Pakistan amid the current security situation in South Asia and for his call for regional peace.

He stated that Türkiye’s support for Pakistan reflects the historical and deep brotherly ties between the two countries and their people. He reiterated that Pakistan responded responsibly to India’s provocative actions after the Pahalgam incident.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan has always condemned all forms of terrorism. He added that Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, including 90,000 lives lost and over $152 billion in economic losses.

He stated that India’s actions are a malicious attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif further highlighted that India has so far failed to respond to Pakistan’s offer of a credible, transparent, and impartial international investigation to uncover the facts behind the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan will fully cooperate with such an investigation, and if Türkiye participates, it will be welcomed.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan is currently focused on economic recovery and development, which requires peace and security in the neighborhood.

The Turkish Ambassador conveyed Ankara’s support for Pakistan’s stance and expressed solidarity with Pakistan. He urged restraint amid the ongoing crisis to reduce tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.