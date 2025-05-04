Pakistan records second-hottest April in 65 years

Pakistan experienced its second-hottest April in 65 years, with average temperatures soaring well above historical norms, meteorological data revealed, as experts warned of a looming climate emergency.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said average nationwide temperatures during April 2025 were 3.37°C higher than the long-term norm.

Daytime highs were particularly severe, with average maximum temperatures 4.66°C above usual levels.

The hottest day of the month was recorded on April 17 in Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah), where the mercury hit a blistering 49°C.

Night-time temperatures also rose markedly, averaging 2.57°C above the historical standard, the department said, indicating a broader shift in regional climate patterns.

Experts link the anomaly to accelerating effects of global warming and inadequate mitigation efforts.

“This isn’t just heat, it’s a signal of a deepening climate crisis,” said one environmental scientist in Islamabad.

Adding to the pressure, April also saw an alarming 59% reduction in rainfall compared to the national average, intensifying drought conditions in already vulnerable areas.

Meteorologists say the combined heat and dryness have increased risks of water scarcity, crop failure, and public health emergencies.

“If effective and immediate measures aren’t taken, the coming months could be even worse.”

Environmental activists are urging authorities to fast-track adaptation strategies, improve water resource management, and enhance public awareness about climate resilience.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, remains among the countries most at risk from climate change, according to international studies.