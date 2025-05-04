Pakistan successfully tests launch of 450km-range ballistic missile

Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuverability features,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

It noted that the launch was a part of “Ex Indus” and was witnessed by the commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command (AFSC), senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division and the AFSC, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations.

The ISPR also released a video of the successful launch.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers, the ISPR said.

“They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression,” the statement added.

The test launch comes amid heightened tensions between nuclear powers Pakistan and India in the wake of New Delhi’s aggressive measures in the wake of a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.