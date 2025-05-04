Five terrorists killed in security raids across KP

Security forces have killed five terrorists during three separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were conducted on April 30 and May 1 in various locations of K-P, during which five terrorists were killed.

The statement added that two terrorists were arrested during the operation. In Bajaur district, security forces launched an operation based on intelligence reports, targeting a militant hideout effectively.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, three terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire. Among the dead was a high-value target, identified as Fareedullah.

It further stated that another secret operation was conducted in the Dosali area of North Waziristan, where two terrorists were killed during a firefight.

ISPR said that the third operation was carried out in Mohmand district, where security forces successfully raided a militant hideout and arrested two terrorists, including a high-level militant named Lal Amir, also known as Ibrahim.

The army spokesperson added that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during these operations. The killed and arrested terrorists had been involved in various terrorist activities.

The statement concluded that a clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists, and that the Pakistan Army remains determined to eradicate terrorism and will continue its struggle to rid the country of this menace.