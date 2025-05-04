Quetta Gladiators edge Islamabad United in PSL 10 last-over thriller

In a last-over thriller of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Quetta Gladiators edged Islamabad United by two wickets here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Islamabad United posted 157-9 in their allotted overs, setting Quetta Gladiators a target of 158 runs to chase.

For the defending champions, Muhammad Nawaz top-scored with a resilient 49 runs, hammering fives sixes and a four.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed a brisk 39 off 24 balls while Kyle Mayers made 17-ball 22.

Faheem Ashraf remained the standout bowler, claiming four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson picked up two. Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmad, and Saud Shakeel took a wicket each.