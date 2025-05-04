Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

Senator-Muhammad-Ishaq-Dar-1DPM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests.

The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece George Gerapetritis and briefed him on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless allegations, disinformation campaign, and illegal unilateral measures that threaten regional peace and security.

“He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance-a blatant violation of its international obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts.

FM Gerapetritis emphasized the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace & stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral fora, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Swiss FM Cassis

DPM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“The DPM/FM briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance – an outright violation of international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts.

DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

The Swiss FM appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.