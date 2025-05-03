Dar reviews plan for solar tubewells in Balochistan

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting on the Solarization of Tubewells in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Finance, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, senior officials from the Ministry of Power, and representatives of Govt of Balochistan.

Ishaq Dar directed all concerned departments to expedite efforts for the early and efficient finalisation of the solarization project. He emphasized the need for synergy among stakeholders and urged them to ensure the efficient use of available resources to achieve the timely implementation of solarizing Balochistan’s tubewells.

Ishaq Dar highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting clean energy, reducing operational costs, enhancing agricultural productivity, and improving the livelihoods of farmers across Balochistan.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of investment initiatives by friendly countries across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP, and Secretaries of Petroleum & Finance, along with other senior officials from MoFA & relevant departments.

Discussions focused on foreign investments in infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and economic development. DPM emphasized the need for streamlined processes, enhanced institutional coordination, and fast-tracked implementation of investment projects.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to translate these investments into tangible outcomes for economic growth and prosperity.