President, PM congratulate newly-elected officials of CPNE

In the elections of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Kazim Khan of Daily Dunya has been elected as President, while Ghulam Nabi Chandio of Daily Pak has been chosen as Secretary General. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, and others have congratulated the newly elected officials of CPNE.

According to details, Ayaz Khan from the Express Group has been elected Senior Vice President, Tanveer Shaukat of Daily Ghareeb as Deputy Secretary General, Hamid Hussain Abidi as Finance Secretary, Zia Tanoli as Information Secretary, Qazi Asad Abid as Sindh Provincial President, and Munir Baloch as Balochistan Provincial President. Adnan Zafar and Mian Hassan Ahmed have been elected Vice Presidents, Yahya Saddozai as Vice President for Islamabad, and Tahir Farooq, Munazza Seham, Rafi Niazi, Arif Baloch, and Waqas Tariq Farooq as Joint Secretaries.

CPNE President Kazim Khan expressed his commitment to defending the boundaries of journalism in Pakistan through verified and truthful reporting. He emphasized resistance against the misuse of the PECA Act and highlighted the need for the government to understand the difference between criticism and insult. He also stressed the importance of fair distribution of government advertisements.