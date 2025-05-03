Police department cracks down on social media use by officials

In a latest move, IG Punjab issued a directive binding all police officials to stop sharing departmental information on social media on their personal accounts.

According to information, cases will be registered under 155C against Punjab Police officers who will use social media and will post departmental information and pictures on their private social media accounts, and if such content is shared, action will be taken under the PECA Act.

IG Punjab has cancelled the previous policies regarding use of social media and issued a new policy. According to the new policy, police officers and officials will not share any departmental papers on social media, and officials will only be able to upload posts related to awareness and public service.

Moreover, no official will be allowed to upload pictures in uniform, and they will not share any information/details regarding sensitive departments, religious entities or points of view, and they will not discuss politics on social media. Besides, no post will be uploaded without the permission of the IG Punjab or a higher-ranking officer.

Likewise, no interviews will be conducted with any accused or plaintiffs involved in sensitive cases.

Under the Anti-Rape Act, the identities of women and children who sexually harassed or molested will not be posted in the media. No officer or official will be a part of personal or business platforms on social media. Police officers and officials have also been ordered to remove the previously uploaded above-mentioned information and pictures on social media. The IG Punjab has issued a detailed policy regarding the use of social media.