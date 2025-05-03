CDA preparing to launch electric tram service

Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to launch an electric tram service in the capital city, taking a major step toward modern, eco-friendly public transportation.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa announced the development after a meeting with officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). He said the authority had officially decided to conduct a feasibility study for the tram project, in line with directives from the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister.

“We’re moving step by step. Electric buses are already running, and now we’re exploring the introduction of electric trams,” Randhawa told a national daily. “Today, we agreed to move forward with a feasibility study.”

A CDA press release stated that the meeting focused on operationalizing Soft Wheel Electric Trams and improving the electric feeder bus network already in service. The CDA chairman instructed the concerned departments to finalize the study, ensuring the tram service is implemented along Islamabad’s busiest routes.

Sources within the CDA revealed that a Chinese consulting firm is likely to be hired for the feasibility study. Initially, four routes are being considered, including a line from Rawat to Faisal Mosque via the Expressway, and from Jinnah Square to Islamabad International Airport along Srinagar Highway.

Although the city has previously proposed similar transit projects, such as a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in partnership with China Railway, those efforts never materialized. This time, officials insist they are determined to follow through.