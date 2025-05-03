Rain, storms, lightning to continue in Punjab: PDMA warns

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding the weather conditions in Punjab, including Lahore, after reports of fatalities and injuries caused by severe weather conditions overnight. According to a spokesperson for the PDMA, two individuals have lost their lives and at least 24 others have been injured due to incidents involving wind, storms, and rain in various parts of the province. The weather disturbances began last night and are expected to persist until May 4, with the PDMA warning of additional risks posed by lightning strikes in the coming three days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted thundershowers to continue across the region. The cities of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur are expected to receive substantial rainfall throughout the day. Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain cautious, particularly in regions prone to lightning and strong winds, and to follow any further updates issued by local authorities.