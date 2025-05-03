Rotary International District Conference 2025 : Governor KP calls for collective action against crises

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasized the importance of compassion, solidarity, and collective efforts in addressing the pressing challenges of the modern world, saying that serving humanity is the highest purpose.

He made these remarks while addressing the Rotary International District Conference 2025 at Karachi.

“Rotary International is not just an organization, but a global spirit dedicated to service, humanity, and the promotion of peace,” said Governor Kundi.

The conference brought together a host of prominent personalities, including Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, MNA Dr. Farooq Sattar, Planning and Development Committee Chairman Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, Rotary Club officials and members, as well as experts and figures from various sectors of society.

In his address, Governor Kundi praised the Rotary Club’s exemplary services at both local and international levels and stressed the need to instill the spirit of service in the younger generation.

“Introducing youth to the mission of humanitarian service is essential so that they can dedicate their lives to the well-being of others,” he added.

Highlighting the multifaceted issues faced by Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as climate change, social inequality, and fundamental human rights, the Governor emphasized that these challenges can only be tackled through collective awareness, sustained efforts, and mutual cooperation.

He urged the public to make service their identity and work towards creating a fairer, more peaceful world.

Governor Kundi also acknowledged the persistent threat of polio in Pakistan and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lauding Rotary’s relentless efforts in healthcare, peace, and community service.

He reaffirmed his full support to Rotary Club initiatives in these areas.