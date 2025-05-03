Nasir Shah lauds government efforts for journalist welfare

Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, paid tribute to martyr journalists on the occasion of International Day of Press Freedom. In his message, he stated that under the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Govt has taken valuable measures for the welfare of journalists and acknowledged that journalists who write and speak the truth are commendable. He emphasized that the role of the journalist community is key in exposing and eliminating societal evils.

PPP-led Sindh government has provided a safe and peaceful environment for journalists to perform their duties. Nasir Shah further said that the journalist community should highlight and promote public welfare projects through media, and numerous ongoing development schemes in Sindh are awaiting promotion by journalists.

