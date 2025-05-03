Memon congratulates new office-bearers of CPNE

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)-President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, and Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat-stating that the CPNE is a respected institution that has consistently been at the forefront of promoting journalistic values, freedom of expression, and democratic traditions.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would further energize the institution through their professional insight and experience.

He added that the new CPNE leadership is also expected to play a vital role in addressing the challenges currently facing the journalism sector. He stated that the Sindh government will always stand by journalists in promoting independent journalism and ensuring their protection.