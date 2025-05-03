SALU awards Rs 3.45m in scholarships

Shah Abdul Latif University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Saturday distributed cheques totaling Rs 3.45 million to 15 students awarded the Sindh Higher Education Commission’s Indigenous Scholarship for 2024-25.

The recipients include four PhD and 11 MS/MPhil scholars, each receiving Rs 230,000 to support their research. Dr. Khushk congratulated the scholars and emphasized their responsibility to contribute to society through meaningful research.

He thanked Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Sindh HEC for their support in promoting higher education. The university plans to host an international conference to enhance its global recognition.