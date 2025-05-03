Three cops wounded after dacoits attack police station in Shikarpur

Three police personnel, including an SHO, were seriously injured when dacoits stormed a police station near tehsil Khanpur in district Shikarpur.

Dacoits also snatched weapons from the cops. A large contingent of the police rushed to the site following the incident, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Those injured were SHO Abdul Qadir Langah, ASI Nazir Mahar, and Constable Hazar Khan Hakro, and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors said their condition was critical.