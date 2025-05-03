Two children drown while bathing in Mehar canal

Two children drowned while bathing in a canal in Mehar. Police said that both children were later identified as Bakhtiar Khoso and Fahd. Residents of the area rescued the dead bodies of both the children from the canal on their own. Later, police shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for autopsy.

A wave of sorrow and grief gripped the entire area as dead bodies of children reached their homes. Parents of the children were posing a picture of sorrow over the saddened death of their children. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident, some unidentified accused took away cash and jewelry worth Rs 175 million in Mehar. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Section B Police Station.

A trader namely Khuda Bakhsh Junejo said that he was left for his native village only for few hours but as he returned to his home he found that jewelry and cash amounting to Rs175 million was missing. Soon after receiving the report of the incident on 15 Police Incharge Faqir Mohammad Birhamani reached the area and started investigation.