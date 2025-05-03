APNS demands immediate withdrawal of PPRA Amend

The All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has formally requested Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to revisit and withdraw the amendment introduced in the Punjab Procurement Rules (PPRA) in October 2024, which bars the publication of tender advertisements in newspapers.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali highlighted that this decision has inflicted severe financial strain on the newspaper industry across Punjab and has also undermined long-standing government-media relations.

The APNS believes that the amendment aims to exclude the print media from the public procurement process and damages the transparency of government transactions.

“Curtailing the publication of tender notices not only affects newspapers’ revenues but also restricts the flow of crucial information to potential bidders,” the letter stated. “This undermines public access to procurement opportunities and violates principles of transparency.”

The Society emphasized that newspaper advertisements remain a critical tool for disseminating public information widely and equitably. Removing this access harms both the media and public participation in governance.

Reaffirming its historic support for the Punjab Government – particularly during previous PML-N tenures – the APNS expressed hope that under Ms. Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the current administration would reconsider the decision and restore publication rights for tender advertisements in print media.

The APNS has called for the immediate withdrawal of the amendment, urging the Punjab Government to uphold transparency, support the media industry, and maintain strong press-government relations.