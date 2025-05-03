National unity need of hour: Hafiz Naeemur Rahman

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has emphasized the national unity as need of the hour, in the aftermath of the false flag operation in India-occupied Kashmir.

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi Headquarters, on Saturday. He was flanked by JI leaders, including Monem Zafar, Saifuddin Advocate, Taufiquddin Siddiqui, Raja Arif Sultan, MPA Farooq Farhan, Shoaib Ahmed and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the United States vice president over his highly controversial and irresponsible comments in connection with the Pehalgam tragedy in occupied Kashmir. He demanded the central government to summon the US envoy over the comments that gave an impression, supporting the Indian version of the false flag operation.

On the occasion, he thanked Beijing for it’s unequivocal support to Pakistan over the issue. He further said that India was running away, instead of responding positively to the Pakistani demand for neutral investigation into the incident.

The JI leader also demanded Islamabad to mobilize the diplomatic front in connection with illegal, unilateral suspension of the Indus Treaty.

In the heat of the moment and rising tensions with India, the nation can’t neglect the humanitarian crises unfolded in Gaza as a result of the United States sponsored Israeli genocide, he said.