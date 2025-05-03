SBBU organizes inter-departmental quiz debate competitions

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah, the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad here on Saturday organized an interdepartmental quiz and debate competitions as part of academic activities. 14 departments from the University participated enthusiastically in the event.

According Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, each department nominated two students for the quiz competition and two students each for the English and Urdu/Sindhi debate contests.

The event’s organizers, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Tania Laghari, Junaid Jalbani, Abdul Jabbar Brohi, Dr. Waheed Ali Talpur, Shoaib Khokhar, Syeda Sapna Shah, and others the competitions witnessed active and spirited participation from the students.

In the quiz competition, the Department of Information Technology secured the first position, while the Department of Computer Science clinched the second.

In the English debate, the Department of education earned the top spot, followed by the Department of English in second place.

The Urdu/Sindhi debate saw the Department of business Administration take first position, with the Department of Chemistry coming in second.

An award ceremony was held where the winners were presented with cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 for first place and Rs. 5,000 for second place. Addressing the students at the event, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah emphasized that such activities enhance students’ competitive abilities.

He praised the collaborative efforts of the university’s faculty and students, stating that these initiatives are commendable and will help the university gain international recognition in the future.