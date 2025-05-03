Guardians of Pakistan

Pakistan’s armed forces are counted among the great military forces of the world, known not only for their bravery and sacrifices but also for their high level of preparedness, professional training, and exceptional patriotism.

The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force together defend the country’s geographical, aerial, and maritime boundaries. In the face of any aggression, the armed forces of Pakistan stand like a solid wall and are fully capable of delivering a decisive response to the enemy.The Pakistan Army is one of the best and most experienced ground forces in the world. It plays a vital role not only on the battlefield but also in disaster relief, counter-terrorism operations, and public welfare projects. Whether it was the wars of 1965 or 1971, or the Kargil War of 1999, the Pakistani Army has always defended the homeland with the ultimate sacrifice. Its soldiers are always ready to give their lives. The blood of martyrs bears witness that the Pakistani Army never allows the enemy to succeed at any cost.

The Pakistan Navy also plays a crucial role in the nation’s defense. It protects the country’s maritime borders in the Arabian Sea and ensures safe routes for national trade. In the 1965 war, the submarine “Ghazi” delivered a major blow to the Indian Navy. Today, the Pakistan Navy remains equipped with modern technology and stands ready to respond promptly to any hostile move.

The Pakistan Air Force has always maintained superiority over its adversaries. In the 1965 war, heroes like M.M. Alam shot down five Indian aircraft in a single flight. The Air Force has achieved great feats not only in defense but also in the fight against terrorism. Modern aircraft like the JF-17 Thunder, F-16s, and advanced radar systems are living proof of its strength.

Pakistan’s military is among the few in the world with rigorous, disciplined, and high-standard training. Institutions like the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Naval Academy Karachi, and PAF Academy Risalpur train not only Pakistani but also foreign cadets. The physical and mental training standards of Pakistani soldiers are recognized internationally. The capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces are acknowledged both domestically and globally. If the enemy ever dares to act aggressively, they are met with a strong and effective response.

India, in particular, must remember that Pakistan is a nuclear power, and its forces are fully alert and prepared. Any adventurous move by India could cost it dearly. The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their military and are willing to make any sacrifice for national defense.

There exists a deep bond between the Pakistani people and the armed forces. Citizens have immense trust in their military and are always seen supporting them in every situation. Whether it’s natural disasters like earthquakes or floods, or internal security challenges, the military is always on the front lines. This love and trust have made the Pakistani military an invincible force. Pakistan’s armed forces rely not only on weapons or technology but on sacrifice, discipline, patriotism, and faith. Their courage and determination have safeguarded Pakistan in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

The enemy must understand that the people of Pakistan and their military are an indomitable force. If India or any other country dares cast an evil eye on Pakistan, it will be met with a forceful response. The recent statement by the DG ISPR that “India can start a war, but we will decide how and where it ends” is a clear indication that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to counter any Indian aggression. This reflects Pakistan’s defensive resolve and readiness.

However, on the other hand, the recent statement by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif regarding Pakistan’s involvement in a “dirty war” is not only irresponsible but could damage Pakistan’s narrative on the global stage. If such a statement was made at someone’s behest, it is even more concerning. In such sensitive times, responsible individuals should avoid emotional or controversial statements, as these can negatively impact national interests and foreign policy.

Pakistan’s policy has always been based on peace, and such unnecessary remarks can strengthen the enemy’s narrative. In my view, both the U.S. and Pakistan are responsible countries, and such statements can harm their bilateral relations.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.