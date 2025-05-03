Pakistani kickboxer Abdullah Chandio defeats Jordanian opponent in Karate Combat-54 event in Dubai

Pakistani kickboxer Abdullah Chandio on Friday defeated his Jordanian opponent Ali Alqaisi in the Karate Combat-54 event in Dubai.

Chandio has been competing in the ongoing KC-54 championship in Dubai along with another Pakistani fighter Shahzaib Rind.

The 24-year-old defeated his Jordanian opponent via a unanimous decision after three rounds.

“The heat from multiple days all got unleashed tonight, and bother[ed] fighters gave it all they had,” Karate Combat wrote on their Instagram account.

“Abdullah Chandio takes the win after 3 intense rounds with Alqaisi.”

Karate Combat is a brand which promotes the first professional full-contact karate league. It has been hosting worldwide events since April 2018.

Chandio, 24, who hails from Karachi, made an impressive international debut in 2022 by knocking out his Indian opponent Muhammad Shuhaib in the BKK Kickboxing Championship in Dubai.